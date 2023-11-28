Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Trading Down 5.6%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25. 3,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

