Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

