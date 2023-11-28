VP (LON:VP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VP traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 625 ($7.89). 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390. VP has a 1-year low of GBX 460 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £250.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,077.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 523.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 569.32.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

