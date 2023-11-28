VP (LON:VP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.40% from the stock’s current price.
VP Stock Performance
Shares of VP traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 625 ($7.89). 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390. VP has a 1-year low of GBX 460 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £250.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,077.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 523.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 569.32.
VP Company Profile
