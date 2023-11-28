Vp plc (LON:VP) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.50

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VP stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 625 ($7.89). 1,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. VP has a one year low of GBX 460 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 730 ($9.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 569.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.14) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

