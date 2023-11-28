vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the October 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 18,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTVT

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.