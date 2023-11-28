W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Shares Gap Up to $59.15

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.15, but opened at $61.39. W. P. Carey shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 792,328 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

