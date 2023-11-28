W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Trading Down 4.1%

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $775.26 and last traded at $777.06. 220,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 275,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $810.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

