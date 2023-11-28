Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 428.6% in November

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. 36,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

