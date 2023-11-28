Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 428.6% in November

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wal-Mart de México
Wal-Mart de México Price Performance
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.47.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
See Also
