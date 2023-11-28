Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 13.3%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 134,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 54,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

