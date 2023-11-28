Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2,101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,328 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Walmart were worth $132,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock worth $346,566,109. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $158.01. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

