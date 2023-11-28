Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 0.5%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 595.50 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.58). Approximately 307,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 610,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($7.62).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Watches of Switzerland Group
In other news, insider Ian Carter purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £205,800 ($259,946.95). Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.