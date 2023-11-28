Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 0.5%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 595.50 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.58). Approximately 307,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 610,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($7.62).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 543.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 620.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,176.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, insider Ian Carter purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £205,800 ($259,946.95). Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

