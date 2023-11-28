Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Up 777.8% in November

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, an increase of 777.8% from the October 31st total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wearable Devices Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wearable Devices

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wearable Devices stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Wearable Devices worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

