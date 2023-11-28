Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Down 2.8%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $170.00 and last traded at $170.17. Approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.15.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

