WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 806,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,786. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

