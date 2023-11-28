Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) in the last few weeks:
- 11/15/2023 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/13/2023 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 11/8/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – Tripadvisor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.
- 11/7/2023 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/17/2023 – Tripadvisor is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Tripadvisor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
