Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2023 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2023 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/8/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Tripadvisor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

11/7/2023 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2023 – Tripadvisor is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Tripadvisor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Tripadvisor Inc alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after buying an additional 1,605,583 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $21,337,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.