Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Emera (TSE: EMA) recently:

11/13/2023 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Emera Price Performance

TSE:EMA traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$47.75. 457,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. Emera Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52. The company has a market cap of C$13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.47.

Emera Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Emera’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

