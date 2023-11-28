WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WSBCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

