Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WFAFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wesfarmers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

