Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.86

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 110631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Westaim from C$5.00 to C$5.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.65 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.56.

In other news, Director J. Cameron Macdonald sold 95,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$340,926.96. Insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

