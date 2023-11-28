Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 98.8% in November

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2,453.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WBND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,526. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

