Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 1,042.9% in November

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of WTHVF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.31.
About Westhaven Gold
