Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 1,042.9% in November

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

Shares of WTHVF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.31.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

