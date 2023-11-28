Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

Shares of WAB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 77,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,966. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

