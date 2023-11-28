Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 6,956 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $79,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.20. 587,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $386.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

