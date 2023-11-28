Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 89,672 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,672 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $71,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,075. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.