Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,868,619 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $73,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE T traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,192,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,239,727. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

