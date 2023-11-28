Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $93.72 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $93,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.15. 268,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $322.53.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

