Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 59,193 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $75,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.