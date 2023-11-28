Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,801,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. 55,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $72.62.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

