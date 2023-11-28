Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,877 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $84,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group



WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

