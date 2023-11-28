Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 10,898 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $110,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.95. 5,003,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,867. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

