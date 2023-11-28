Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,136,085 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,136,085 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.12% of Plains GP worth $61,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,379,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,944,000 after buying an additional 168,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after buying an additional 747,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after buying an additional 100,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,504. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.