Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 220,164 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,164 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $61,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 47,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,225. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.