Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,414 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Moelis & Company worth $61,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $20,494,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $18,564,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 389,218 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 185,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.