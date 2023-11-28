Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 203,483 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $80,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $35,809,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 239.6% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 8,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 354,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $233,270,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.94. The company had a trading volume of 794,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,154. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

