Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 633,145 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $122,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,790. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.