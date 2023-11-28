Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,908 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.60% of Papa John’s International worth $62,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,734. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

