WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Short Interest Down 87.4% in November

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
WeTrade Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WETG remained flat at $4.90 during trading on Tuesday. 29,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,169. WeTrade Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $183.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.
Institutional Trading of WeTrade Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeTrade Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786,370 shares during the last quarter.
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
Featured Stories
