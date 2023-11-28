Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Whirlpool stock opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Whirlpool by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Whirlpool by 139.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

