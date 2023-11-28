Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 70,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $8.98.
About Whitecap Resources
