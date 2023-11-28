Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 70,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.