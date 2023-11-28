WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 2.6 %

WYY stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

