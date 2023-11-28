Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 345.2% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
WBRBY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.77.
