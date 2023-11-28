Wildcat Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,488 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,488 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 7.6% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $361.12. 335,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.31 and its 200-day moving average is $333.85. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $368.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.