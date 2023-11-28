Wildcat Capital Management LLC Sells 73,205 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,205 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 4.5% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Guidewire Software worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $47,584,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,020.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,733. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.