Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $184.56

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.56 and last traded at $184.18, with a volume of 128604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

