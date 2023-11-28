Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 3.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.86% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $212,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.78. The company had a trading volume of 96,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,682. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.