Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $4.70 target price for the company.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $49,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

