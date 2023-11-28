WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCBR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 67,098 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

WCBR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 10,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

