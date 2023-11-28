WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $34.94. 50,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 76,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $586.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $6,326,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 51.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.