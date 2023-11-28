WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.97

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 256481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 231.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.