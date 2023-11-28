WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the October 31st total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $5,400,000.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

AGZD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. 50,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.14.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.